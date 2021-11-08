Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 47.4% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $2.87 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00080473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00095494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,293.50 or 1.00620832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.31 or 0.07159971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

