KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after buying an additional 463,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,246,000 after buying an additional 371,498 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares during the period.

ILF opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

