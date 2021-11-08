KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,894 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

