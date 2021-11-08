KB Financial Partners LLC Has $186,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $124.61 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

