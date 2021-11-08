KB Financial Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.97 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

