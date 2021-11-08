KB Financial Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $168.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

