KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $5,680,576. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $189.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.29. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

