KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.48%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

