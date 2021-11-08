Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KCO. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR:KCO opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.11 and its 200 day moving average is €11.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.