Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €786.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €786.00 ($924.71).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KER. Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER traded up €10.90 ($12.82) on Friday, hitting €659.90 ($776.35). 299,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €650.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €699.80. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.