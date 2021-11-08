Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.76. 235,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,261. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

