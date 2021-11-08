KeyCorp Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

