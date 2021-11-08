KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

