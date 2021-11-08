KeyCorp Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $375.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $334.46 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $343.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.31 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

