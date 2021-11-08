KeyCorp Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

NYSE:TT opened at $184.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

