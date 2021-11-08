KeyCorp Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.
NYSE:TT opened at $184.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.
