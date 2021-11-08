Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 300 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $11,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $37.63. 87,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,847. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

