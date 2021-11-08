Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,165,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.0% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.