Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $2.45 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $68.88 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

