Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $24.63 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,629,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 2.2% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

