Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 424,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,198,000. Apple comprises 5.2% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 51,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 111.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.24. 812,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

