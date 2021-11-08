Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases Shares of 66,395 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,697,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned 0.07% of STERIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $227.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,894. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.