Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

