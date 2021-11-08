Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KXS. Laurentian increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$225.73.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$209.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,466. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9,976.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$193.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$211.35.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$786,027.56. Insiders sold 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

