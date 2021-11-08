Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,505,446 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

