King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.42

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. King DAG has a market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $53,519.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

