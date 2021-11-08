Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.89 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

