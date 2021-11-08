Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67.

