Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,717 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 110,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

