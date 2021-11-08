Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allison Transmission by 125,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

