Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,418 Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 67,863 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.