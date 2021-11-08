Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

