Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post $16.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.13 million and the highest is $16.51 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 298,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,820. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.07.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

