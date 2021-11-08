KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. 153,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

