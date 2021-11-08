Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Sells $235,775.76 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Knowles by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Knowles by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.