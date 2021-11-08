Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Sells $235,775.76 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Knowles by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Knowles by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
