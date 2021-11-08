Kojamo Oyj’s (KOJAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Kojamo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Danske lowered Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.