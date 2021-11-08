Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.