Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.
KEP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.98.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
