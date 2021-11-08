Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KEP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

