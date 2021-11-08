Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.35

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.12, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 13.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Korn Ferry by 3,417.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

