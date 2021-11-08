Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $4.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 517,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.