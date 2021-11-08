Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.10 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

