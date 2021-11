Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) vs. J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Head to Head Contrast

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J Sainsbury and Krispy Kreme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury $38.00 billion 0.24 -$366.32 million N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.10 -$64.30 million N/A N/A

Krispy Kreme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J Sainsbury.

Dividends

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Krispy Kreme pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of J Sainsbury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Krispy Kreme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for J Sainsbury and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 3 6 2 0 1.91 Krispy Kreme 0 4 10 0 2.71

J Sainsbury currently has a consensus target price of $15.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Krispy Kreme has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats J Sainsbury on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities. The Property Investments segment consists of the British Land Company PLC joint venture and Land Securities Group PLC joint venture. The company was founded by John James Sainsbury and Mary Ann Sainsbury in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

