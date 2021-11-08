Kryll (KRL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.65 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 80.8% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $117.19 million and approximately $53.65 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

