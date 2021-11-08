Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 708,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

