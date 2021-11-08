Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.93 billion-$15.93 billion.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

