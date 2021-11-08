Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Michael George Dawson Buys 5,000 Shares

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Michael George Dawson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Shares of LRE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 518.50 ($6.77). 1,335,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,834. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 595.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 631.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

