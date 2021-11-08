Lanceria 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $497,626.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $497,626.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00081120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,822.30 or 0.99438861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.73 or 0.07181547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

