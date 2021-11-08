Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $244,491.59 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Landbox has a market cap of $244,491.59 and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00080473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00095494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,293.50 or 1.00620832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.31 or 0.07159971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

