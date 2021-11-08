LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

LXS stock opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

