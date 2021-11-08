Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Position Raised by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum comprises 2.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPI. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,537,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

