Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Cut to C$191.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE LAS.A traded up C$2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$178.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$179.57. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$158.26 and a 52-week high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.